Photo Credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

It’s 2:44 PM in Israel, the country is holding its breath in anticipation of the release of American-born Israeli soldier Edan Alexander. Below are the speculations about what happens after Edan returns.

1.

Advertisement





The Wall Street Journal reported today, citing Arab sources, that Hamas and Israel are engaging in contacts over a potential ceasefire agreement that would include the release of additional hostages and the renewed flow of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. According to the report, Israel is expected to send a delegation to Cairo on Monday as part of the ongoing negotiations.

2.

Meanwhile, a US official familiar with the direct talks between Washington and Hamas told CNN yesterday that following the release of Idan Alexander, “we will immediately enter negotiations for a comprehensive agreement.” CNN cited a source familiar with the matter who said that with the anticipated release of kidnapped soldier Edan Alexander, talks toward a comprehensive agreement are expected to commence.

3.

Arab sources also told Haaretz that an Israeli delegation is expected to travel to Cairo on Monday to resume negotiations with Hamas. An Israeli source confirmed that Israel is willing to return to the negotiating table, though no final decision has been made. Meanwhile, when asked whether Prime Minister Netanyahu would agree to end the war in exchange for the release of all the hostages, an Israeli source responded, “There is no such offer on the table.”

4.

Hamas spokesman Jihad Taha told Al Jazeera that the release of Edan Alexander was meant to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza and pave the way for negotiations toward a comprehensive agreement. He added, “We expect a US announcement on the launch of comprehensive negotiations that will lead to a ceasefire. We call on the US to pressure Israel.”

5.

PA Arab sources involved in the negotiations between Hamas and the United States told Haaretz that Hamas’s disarmament is no longer seen as a core obstacle to progress, provided an agreement is reached to end the war and ensure a full Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip. They noted that Hamas’s capacity to rebuild its rocket arsenal or operate its military wing as it has in the past is already significantly diminished. One source stated, “The end of the war and an Israeli withdrawal will mean that Hamas will no longer need to use force or maintain a military wing.”

However, the sources stressed that any agreement on disarmament would require firm American and international guarantees, as well as a binding commitment from mediators to secure an Israeli withdrawal and an end to hostilities. If disarmament proceeds, they added, it would take place under the close supervision of Egypt or Turkey.

These sources said that Hamas had expressed willingness to agree to a partial deal involving the release of ten hostages, but has demanded US guarantees that the war will end once the process is complete. According to the sources, Hamas believes Israel may attempt to derail such a deal but estimates that if the Trump administration pushes it forward, Prime Minister Netanyahu would struggle to resist its implementation.

6.

The Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat quoted a source involved in the talks as saying that Hamas is now waiting for Israel’s response following the expected release of hostage Edan Alexander. “We expect the Israeli response to be delivered in the coming hours, after the discussions between the US administration and Israel are concluded,” the source said.

Share this article on WhatsApp: