IDF soldier takes aim in Gaza

The Israeli Air Force conducted a precise strike using IDF intelligence this weekend and eliminated senior Hamas weapons specialist Taha Abu Nada.

The Hamas terrorist was responsible for the production of military equipment and manufacture of weaponry used in attacks on Israeli territory and IDF troops operating in Gaza.

IDF troops this weekend launched a targeted operation against terrorist infrastructure in Gaza City, adjacent to the Central Gaza Strip Corridor. Thus far, Israeli forces have eliminated several terrorists and dismantled terrorist infrastructure sites in the city.

Over the past day, dozens of terrorists were also eliminated in close-quarter encounters and IAF strikes in the Tal as Sultan area in Rafah.

Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

