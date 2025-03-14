Photo Credit: Atia Mohammed/Flash90

During the ground operation in Gaza, the IDF discovered documents generated by Hamas’s military wing indicating that plans for the attack began immediately after the June 2021 Operation Guardian of the Walls.

Over 12 days, Hamas and Islamic Jihad launched approximately 4,400 rockets at Israel. Around 680 of these misfired, landing within the Gaza Strip and causing Palestinian casualties. The rockets were fired indiscriminately at Israeli civilian populations. In response to these attacks, the IDF targeted over 1,500 terrorist sites, including rocket launch positions, command and control centers, and weapons storage facilities. Additionally, the IDF struck significant portions of Hamas’ extensive tunnel network.

On Thursday, a report by the Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center revealed that the seized documents outline a detailed strategy for the “destruction of Israel.” These secret letters from Hamas leaders indicate that following Operation Guardian of the Walls, Hamas concluded that Israel’s destruction was an attainable goal. Consequently, Hamas’s leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, requested $500 million from Iran to support the attack.

Sinwar spent 22 years in an Israeli prison before being released in a 2011 prisoner exchange, along with 1,026 others, in exchange for IDF soldier Gilad Shalit. While imprisoned, he continued coordinating Hamas’s military activities. Sinwar was also a co-founder of Hamas’s security apparatus. In 2017, he was elected as Hamas’s leader in Gaza, publicly claiming to advocate for “peaceful, popular resistance.”

The report by the Amit Center, authored by Dr. Uri Rost of Sapir College, examines the shift in Hamas’ strategic perception in the years leading up to the October 7 attack. Based on the seized documents, Rost concludes that Hamas transitioned from viewing Israel’s destruction as a “distant religious vision” to formulating a concrete, actionable plan.

IRAN HELPED

One of the seized documents contains statements from Hamas leaders asserting that “Israel has become more vulnerable than before” and that “the resistance has become stronger.” Sinwar conveyed this assessment to Hezbollah and Iran, seeking to persuade them to join the offensive.

A letter sent in June 2021 by Yahya Sinwar, Mohammad Deif, and Marwan Issa to the commander of Iran’s Quds Force stated: “This imaginary entity is weaker than people think. With the help of Allah, with your help, and with the support of our nation, we are able to uproot and remove it, and in the very near future. We are confident in Allah that we are close to realizing the divine promise.”

In this document, Hamas leaders requested $500 million from Iran over a two-year period to implement their plan, proposing monthly payments of $20 million. Another letter, dated January 2019 and authored by Sinwar’s office, detailed the relationship between Hamas and Iran, outlining their mutual interests. The only highlighted section, under “What do we want from them?” stated: “A joint defense agreement must be reached that will include the Quds Force, Hezbollah, and Hamas to prepare for the war to liberate Al-Quds, activate all fronts against the common enemy Israel, and implement a coordinated attack from all fronts.”

THE DOOMSDAY PLOT

The IDF has uncovered another document in which Hamas leaders outlined their preferred scenario: a large-scale attack involving all components of the “resistance axis” (excluding Iran) with the objective of “toppling the occupying state and bringing it to an end.” According to the document, Hezbollah committed to allocating a third of its capabilities to this offensive. The timing of the attack was to be coordinated with a Jewish holiday, with Passover identified as the preferred option.

A secondary scenario considered in the document proposed that Hamas would lead the attack, with Hezbollah providing partial support alongside other forces. Under this plan, Israel would suffer significant damage, prompting many citizens to emigrate, and facilitating “the liberation of the West Bank and the prisoners.”

