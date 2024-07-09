Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

IDF soldiers from the Paratroopers Brigade, the 7th Brigade and the Yahalom Unit have discovered — and destroyed — six exceptionally long Hamas terror tunnels during their operations in Gaza City’s Shejai’ya neighborhood.

For more than a week, the Paratroopers Brigade, the 7th Brigade and the Yahalom Unit have been fighting both above and below ground in Shejaiya under the command of the 98th Division.

The soldiers located tunnel shafts and significant tunnel routes. In the division-level operation, six terror tunnels, about six kilometers long, were located and destroyed. The soldiers continue to examine and destroy the tunnels in the area.

During the examination of the tunnels, the soldiers of the Yahalom Unit found a branched subterranean tunnel system. In some of the branches, terrorists’ hideouts and control and command centers were located. In one of the tunnels, weapons and intelligence documents were located.

The soldiers of the division have also been fighting in close-quarters combat with terrorist cells above ground; they have eliminated more than 150 terrorists, dismantled terrorist infrastructure and encountered and destroyed booby-trapped buildings and explosives. The soldiers found dozens of weapons and intelligence documents that the terrorists left behind.

