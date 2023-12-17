Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The IDF released for publication on Sunday a Hamas video seized during Israeli military operations that documents the construction of the terror organization’s largest Gaza tunnel uncovered so far.

The tunnel is part of the “Gaza Metro” network beneath the surface of the enclave. It is about four kilometers long (2.5 miles) and about 50 meters (164 feet) deep, and it is so big that it can accommodate the movement of vehicles.

The shaft closest to Israel is located 400 meters (just a quarter of a mile) from the Erez Crossing, where humanitarian aid workers, diplomats and Gazans with Israeli work permits used to travel in and out of the enclave from Israel. That crossing is now closed.

While collecting intelligence material on the tunnel, IDF forces located videos taken by Hamas documenting its construction.

The IDF reported that the fighters of the Combat Engineering Brigade’s elite Yahalom Unit, infantry forces, special units and the engineering forces of the Gaza Division participated in an operation led by the Northern Brigade in the Gaza Division to uncover, scan and clear the Hamas tunnel.

The tunnel route has several branches and split offs which form a wide and branched network of tunnels. Along the route are sewage, electricity, communication and telephone infrastructures, as well as overhead doors that were designed to prevent the entry of IDF forces. The tunnel is large enough to allow the movement of vehicles and many Hamas weapons were found inside as well.

The study of the tunnel and its construction revealed that the tunnel construction project included a team of dozens of terrorists who came specifically from Khan Younis to northern Gaza in order to build it. In the construction of the tunnel, materials were used that have not been seen thus far in Hamas tactical tunnels, as well as special digging machines that were smuggled into the enclave. According to estimates, Hamas invested millions of dollars in the subterranean Gaza Metro project throughout the enclave.

The IDF Spokesperson noted that just a few days ago, Hamas fighters emerged from the tunnel to attack Israeli forces during combat in the area. Those terrorists were eliminated, as were other terrorists who were spotted inside the tunnel itself.

Watch: IDF Soldiers Kill Terrorists in Major Hamas Tunnel

This past Thursday evening (Dec. 14), the IDF and Shin Bet revealed special footage from an operation in which IDF soldiers killed terrorists underground in a major Hamas tunnel in northern Gaza.

The tunnel was exposed by the Northern Brigade of the Gaza Division in cooperation with the Shin Bet.

The terrorists inside the tunnel were identified and killed by soldiers of the Combat Engineering Yahalom Unit “using a variety of means,” the IDF said in the announcement.