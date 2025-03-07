Photo Credit: The Prime Minister's Media Adviser

Steve Witkoff, the U.S. special envoy to the Middle East, told reporters on Thursday that the United States and Israel could take joint military action against Hamas if negotiations with the terrorist group fail.

Speaking with journalists outside the White House, Witkoff was asked if there was a deadline to advance a deal to release more hostages before Israel resumes combat operations in the Gaza Strip.

“There definitely is such a date, but I’m not at liberty to discuss what that is,” Witkoff said. “It’s unclear exactly what’s going to happen. I think there’s going to be some action taken. It could be jointly with the Israelis.”

In a follow-up question, Witkoff said that any action would “principally come from the Israelis” but with “very, very strong physical and emotional support from the United States.”

The White House confirmed on Wednesday that it has engaged in talks with Hamas, marking the first time that the United States has publicly acknowledged negotiating without regional mediators with the designated foreign terrorist organization.

President Donald Trump ruled out giving cash payments to the terrorist group while speaking with reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday. He responded ambiguously when asked about a potential joint U.S.-Israeli strike.

“You’re gonna find out,” Trump said. “Somebody’s gonna have to get a lot rougher than they’re getting.”

Witkoff said that he was unsure if Adam Boehler, the U.S. special envoy for hostage affairs, had engaged with Hamas directly or used a go-between to speak with members of the terrorist group. Hamas officials said Wednesday that they had direct meetings with Boehler in Qatar, per the AFP.

Phase 1 of the ceasefire-for-hostages deal between Israel and Hamas expired on March 1, with Hamas rejecting Israel’s proposal for an extension.

Witkoff indicated that the White House is no longer concerned with the strict three-phase parameters that the Biden administration negotiated after Trump issued a “last warning” to Hamas on Wednesday to “release all of the hostages now.”

“People define it as ‘an extension of Phase 1,’ or ‘Phase 2.’ I don’t really care what we call it,” Witkoff said. “What we call it is: Are we going to have a resolution? Are we going to have a peace deal? Are we going to get all of those hostages home, which is the aim of the Trump administration?”

Washington offered Hamas a 60-day truce extension in exchange for the release of 10 living hostages, Sky News Arabia reported on Thursday, citing an “informed” Palestinian source.

Witkoff said Hamas hasn’t been “forthright” so far in its negotiations but expressed hope that its behavior would improve.

“Hamas has an opportunity to act reasonably, to do what’s right and then to walk out,” he said. “They’re not going to be a part of a government there.”

U.S. officials have emphasized the need for Hamas to release American hostages, of which one is believed to be alive and another four dead, but Witkoff said that “all lives matter” to the negotiators.

“We estimate 22, maybe 24 live bodies,” he said. “We want them all back, and we want the bodies back, too. These parents, who know that their children are gone or their relatives are gone, they need those bodies. They need to go and bury their children properly.”

