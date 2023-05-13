Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90

An agricultural worker from Gaza was killed and two others were wounded Saturday during Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) rocket attacks on southern Israel.

Abdullah abu Gava, 34, succumbed to injuries sustained during rocket fire while working in a hothouse that was in an open area in the community of Shokeda, where no air raid sirens were installed.

The father of six and two others were working in the hothouse at the time and did not know an attack was imminent, so were unable to run for shelter.

Gava’s brother, Hamed Abu Gava, was critically wounded in the attack. Both men possessed permits to work in Israel.

An Israeli Bedouin who was working with them sustained moderate injuries.

All three were taken to Soroka Medical Center in Be’er Sheva, where Abdullah abu Gava later died of his wounds on the operating table. Doctors are working to save his brother.

Abu Gava is the second person in Israel to die in rocket fire from Gaza.

Despite the Disengagement from Gaza, Israel provides some 17,000 work permits for Gazans to work in Israel.