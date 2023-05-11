Photo Credit: Arab social networks

The commander of the rocket force of the Islamic Jihad in Gaza, Ali Abu Ghali, who had a significant role in coordinating the rocket barrages at Israel, was eliminated overnight Thursday in his safe apartment in Hamad Town, north of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, in a joint operation by the IDF and Shin Bet. The attack, carried out by IAF warplanes, also killed Abu Ghali’s brother Mahmoud, and their nephew Muhammad Mansour.

Ali Abu Ghali was the commander of the missile unit in Saraya al-Quds, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement. A girl and a man were slightly injured in the attack.

The IDF reported that from the start of Operation Shield and Arrow until 6:00 AM Thursday, 507 rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip, of which 368 crossed into Israeli territory, and 108 fell in the Strip. Of the rockets and mortars that crossed into Israeli territory, 154 were intercepted by the Iron Dome system, with an interception rate of 95%.

IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the IDF saw Abu Ghali as directly responsible for the rocket fire against Israel in recent years, including Wednesday night’s heavy barrage. He added that the IDF defined him as a “main target.”