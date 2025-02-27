Photo Credit: IDF

Over the past week, Israeli security forces conducted counterterrorism activities across Judea and Samaria, arresting at least 75 wanted suspects and confiscating 17 weapons, according to a joint statement by the IDF, Shin Bet and Israel Police.

Overnight, as part of the counterterrorism operation in northern Samaria, Israeli security forces arrested four wanted individuals and confiscated two M-16 rifles in the village of Al Yamun.

In addition, four wanted suspects were arrested overnight in Hebron, and two M-16 assault rifles were confiscated.

In the village of Immatain, thousands of shekels worth of terror funds were seized.

Over the past week, Israeli security forces also conducted counterterrorism activities in Jericho, arresting several wanted terror suspects and questioning dozens of suspects in terrorist activities.

The detained suspects and the weapons that were confiscated were transferred to security forces for further processing.

