Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

Ten people died from the coronavirus in the Palestinian Authority in the last 24 hours and 717 new cases were recorded, according top PA Health Minister Mai Alkaila.

She said that three of the deaths were recorded in eastern Jerusalem, and one each in a village near Jerusalem, in Ramallah, Shechem, Salfit, Hebron, Qalqilya, and Gaza.

Jerusalem, Hebron, and Gaza have registered more than 100 new cases each, while Shechem had 75 new cases, Ramallah 59, Bethlehem 56, and the Jordan Valley 33.

Alkaila said 718 patients have recovered, most of them in Hebron and Jerusalem. 30 patients remain in intensive care, three of them on respirators.