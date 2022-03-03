Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

A 40-year-old Jewish man arrived Thursday morning at the checkpoint outside Hizma village near Pisgat Ze’ev, northeastern Jerusalem, after being attacked and stabbed in the village. He was taken to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem in fair condition.

A similar incident took place Wednesday when a 48-year-old Jewish man arrived at the checkpoint after being stabbed in a shop in Hizma. He was also moderately injured.

In both cases, police suspect the reason for the stabbing was nationalist.

The head of the Binyamin Council, Israel Gantz, responded to the attack, saying that “in the current government’s policy, harming Jews is not considered something that must be eradicated and fought. When you internalize the motivation to fight Jews and settlers, you forget who the real enemy is and lose the necessary virtue to fight him.”

Hizma village is both part of eastern Jerusalem and Area B of Judea and Samaria, and the security barrier runs through it. In recent years, it has been attracting Israeli shoppers who come for cheap food products and car repair services.