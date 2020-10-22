Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

The murder today in the north of the West Bank has raised the concern of

Palestinian Authority human rights organizations are protesting the murder of a pregnant woman, the mother of two, in the village of Nabi Ilyas, two kilometers east of Qalqilya. They expressed concern for the murder of the young woman and called for immediate action to enact clear measures to protect PA women.

PA police spokesman Loai Irzeiqat said the body of the 24-year-old woman was found in her home. The body was sent for forensic analysis and that police are investigating the murder.

The PA Ministry of Social Affairs condemned what it described as the “heinous murder” of the woman, and accused her husband of the murder. WAFA cited unconfirmed reports that the husband, who was drunk and is a drug user, was detained by police.

The same ministry said it would do its best to prevent violence against women in the future.

In Israel, 19 women have been murdered since the beginning of 2020, 17 of them since the start of the pandemic. Of this number, 13 were Israeli Arab women.