Photo Credit: IDF Spokesman’s Unit

Al-Quds reported at 7:41 Tuesday morning that Israeli forces had launched a massive campaign of arrests of Palestinian Authority citizens in separate areas of Judea and Samaria.

The news website cited the prisoners’ advocates who claimed the forces arrested some 30 Arabs from villages, towns, and refugee camps across the PA. 15 citizens from Al-Fawar camp, south of Hebron, were arrested. Four were arrested in Bethlehem. Two were arrested in Jenin and a vehicle was confiscated, while the city and its camp environs witnessed armed clashes with the occupation forces.

Advertisement





One man from the village of Orif near Shechem was arrested, and his vehicle was confiscated. Two were arrested in the Aqabat Jabr camp in Jericho.

Activist Hamdi Diab was arrested in the Shuafat refugee camp, in eastern Jerusalem.