Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot

Israeli security forces arrived in Jenin Thursday to arrest a wanted terrorist, and while they were surrounding his house, an exchange of fire began with armed local terrorists. Arab media report one dead and three injured from IDF fire. According to the reports, the wanted terrorist was eliminated by Judea and Samaria Border Guard Mista’arvim (pretending to be Arabs).

כוחות הביטחון מכתרים בית בג’נין ובו מבוקש. במקום התפתחו חילופי אש. הפלסטינים מדווחים על נפגעים@ItayBlumental @GalAharonovich pic.twitter.com/FcC8ak81kF — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) November 3, 2022

Advertisement



According to Al Quds, a young man was killed in the Jenin refugee camp, and three civilians were wounded. The PA’s Health Ministry reported that the killed man was Farouk Salama, who arrived in critical condition at Jenin Governmental Hospital after being hit by live bullets in his abdomen, chest, and head. The three others were only slightly injured.