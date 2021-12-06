Photo Credit: Hatzalah Without Borders of Judea and Samaria

At least one person was injured on the final night of Hanukkah in a terrorist ramming attack that took place in the wee hours of Monday morning (Dec. 6) in Samaria.

The attack took place at around 1:30 am at the Te’eim checkpoint near the Palestinian Authority city of Tulkarem — not far from Bnei Brak.

Advertisement



The vehicle driven by the terrorist approached the checkpoint from the Palestinian Authority side and struck a checkpoint security officer at the site. Other officers at the scene opened fire and shot the terrorist.

According to Magen David Adom emergency medical responders, the 34-year-old victim was taken to Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv in serious but stable condition with injuries to his limbs, chest and head, but fully conscious.

The terrorist, reported to be in critical condition, was taken to Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba.