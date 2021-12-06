Photo Credit: Hatzalah Without Borders of Judea and Samaria
Terrorist vehicle ran over an Israeli security officer and then crashed at the Te'enim checkpoint in Samaria after the driver was shot by additional Israeli security forces at the scene, Dec. 6, 2021

At least one person was injured on the final night of Hanukkah in a terrorist ramming attack that took place in the wee hours of Monday morning (Dec. 6) in Samaria.

The attack took place at around 1:30 am at the Te’eim checkpoint near the Palestinian Authority city of Tulkarem — not far from Bnei Brak.

Advertisement

The vehicle driven by the terrorist approached the checkpoint from the Palestinian Authority side and struck a checkpoint security officer at the site. Other officers at the scene opened fire and shot the terrorist.

According to Magen David Adom emergency medical responders, the 34-year-old victim was taken to Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv in serious but stable condition with injuries to his limbs, chest and head, but fully conscious.

The terrorist, reported to be in critical condition, was taken to Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleFormer GOP Presidential Candidate, US Senator, WWII Veteran Bob Dole Dead at 98
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...