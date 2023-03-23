Photo Credit: Abu Ali Express / Twitter

A wanted Palestinian Authority terrorist suspected of involvement in several shooting attacks was shot and killed on Thursday when he opened fire at Israeli soldiers during an attempted arrest operation in the village of Izbat Shufa, east of Tulkarem.

by the popular "Arin al-Usud" – #Abu_Ali). According to reports, Abu Khadija died during clashes with #IDF soldiers who surrounded the house where he was holed up, and received that rather dubious title of "The first martyr of Ramadan". The attached clip shows him… (2/3) pic.twitter.com/miRFejPteV — AbuAliEnglish (@AbuAliEnglishB1) March 23, 2023

Advertisement





The terrorist, 25-year-old Amir Abu Khadija, was wanted for recent shooting attacks on Israeli communities and security forces.

He refused to surrender when Israeli forces surrounded the house where he was holed up, and instead opened fire. Israeli forces confiscated an M-16 assault rifle and the car Abu Khadija allegedly used to carry out drive-by shooting attacks.

The Tulkarem branch of Fatah’s Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades terrorist organization, with an emerging terror group known as the “Rapid Reaction Brigade” claimed Abu Khadija as its leader, according to Associated Press.

?? The first martyr in #Ramadan. ? Medical teams recover the body of martyr Amir Abu Khadija, commander of the Rapid Response Battalion in #Tulkarm, killed by #zionist occupation forces after besieging a house in Tulkarm. #Palestine#israeliTerrorism #EndisraeliApartheid pic.twitter.com/0q9I34VHQi — Pal Cyber News (@PalCyberNews) March 23, 2023

IDF soldiers returned fire, killing the terrorist, who intelligence reports said was planning to carry out an “imminent” attack in Jerusalem. Two other wanted terrorists who were with Abu Khadija reportedly surrendered to arrest by Israeli troops.

The first Palestinian martyr in the blessed month of Ramadan;

Martyrdom of Amir Abu Khadijah, the commander & founder of Raad Al-Sari Battalion, by agents of the Zionist regime in West Bank pic.twitter.com/I9xRrsldTU — Middle East News (@Draganov313) March 23, 2023

Abu Khadija is now being called the “first martyr of Ramadan” – the holy Islamic month that began Thursday and which typically is a trigger for escalation in Arab terrorist attacks on Israelis.

According to the Abu Ali Express website, Abu Khadija was the founder and commander of the so-called “Rapid Reaction Brigades” (Ra’ad Al-Sari Battalion) in Tulkarem.