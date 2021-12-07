Photo Credit: Basel Awidat / Flash 90

Defense Minister Benny Gantz ordered the IDF to move to high alert at security checkpoints in Judea and Samaria following a terrorist ramming attack that took place early Monday morning at the Te’enim crossing near Tulkarem, in Samaria.

A 34-year-old Israeli security officer was seriously wounded in the attack, with head and chest injuries. He was taken to Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv, fully conscious throughout the transport.

The 16-year-old Palestinian Authority terrorist from Shechem (Nablus) who carried out the ramming was shot and critically wounded by other security personnel at the site.

The terrorist later died of his wounds.

“The defense minister ordered a comprehensive investigation, that the lessons be learned and level of alertness and readiness be raised in all crossings in the areas of Judea and Samaria,” the defense minister’s office said in a statement.

Palestinian Authority Arabs have carried out at least five “lone wolf” terror attacks against Israelis in less than three weeks.

The Defense Minister’s order comes as the Israeli military completes its “Red Granite” exercise in the Arava Valley and Negev regions.

The exercise was aimed at improving defense capabilities along the southern border.

A new military drill is to begin Tuesday morning in the Jordan Valley sector. That drill is slated to conclude on Wednesday evening.