Israeli forces have eliminated Jenin terrorist Muhammad Zakaria Zubeidi, son of Zakaria Zubeidi, the former Jenin chief of Fatah’s Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades.

Fatah is the ruling faction in the Palestinian Authority; Mahmoud Abbas leads Fatah as well as the Palestinian Authority government itself in Ramallah.

The elder Zubeidi, considered a “symbol of the Intifada”, was on Israel’s most-wanted list for several years and was also a graduate of a school run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in the Palestinian Authority. He has been incarcerated in Israel’s Gilboa Prison since 2021.

Zubeidi’s son Muhammad was a “significant terrorist,” the IDF said. He was eliminated during counterterrorism activity in Tubas, a city northeast of Shechem and west of the Jordan Valley.

The IDF and Israel Prison Service forces with guidance from the Shin Bet began an overnight counterterrorism operation in the areas of Far’a as well as Tubas, along with an additional counterterrorism operation in the Palestinian Authority city of Jericho, in the Jordan Valley.

During the operation in Tubas, an IDF aircraft struck an armed terrorist cell that operated in the area, killed the younger Zubeidi and other fellow terrorists.

Muhammad Zakaria Zubeidi took part in a shooting attack in the area of the security fence, and other terrorist activity against IDF soldiers throughout Judea and Samaria.

During the counterterrorism operation in the area of Far’a, an IDF aircraft struck armed terrorists who hurled explosives and shot at the security forces.

Far’a is located 12 kilometers (about seven and a half miles) south of Jenin, 2 kilometers (about a mile and a half) south of Tubas, and 17 kilometers (about 10 miles) northeast of Shechem in Samaria.

Israel Prison Service forces eliminated a terrorist who was armed with an explosive device in one of the shootouts. Israeli forces also exposed explosive devices that were planted under the roads and were intended to kill them.

