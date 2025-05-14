Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Office
A stockpile of explosives in a hidden bomb lab in Tulkarem, destroyed by the IDF.

Israeli forces destroyed an explosives lab in the Palestinian Authority city of Tulkarem this week that was a major supplier for terrorists in the area.

IDF soldiers uncovered and dismantled the lab during counterterrorism activity around the city; the lab contained more than 200 explosives of various kinds and some 150 kilograms (331 pounds) of materials used to manufacture explosives.

The explosives were dismantled as well.

As part of the counterterrorism operation in northern Samaria, security forces also worked to thwart terror activity around Beita over the past several nights.

During the operation the forces arrested three wanted suspects, including one accused of planting a bomb in the village of Beita that severely injured an IDF reservist from the 9221st battalion about two weeks ago.

On Wednesday night, the security forces conducted similar operations throughout Judea and Samaria, arresting 18 wanted suspects and confiscating a rifle along with additional weapons.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

