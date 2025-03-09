Photo Credit: Screenshot of Regavim video

The Knesset State Control Committee convened last week to address the health hazards caused by transboundary air pollution stemming from illegal waste burning in the Palestinian Authority.

Substitute Committee Chair MK Matti Sarfatti Harcavi (Yesh Atid) criticized the government’s inaction: “Environmental concerns and waste burning are high on the agenda, yet the state has effectively withdrawn from dealing with them. Despite the State Comptroller’s report and past commitments, no real progress has been made. This meeting highlights that air pollution in Judea and Samaria is not just an environmental issue but a national crisis demanding immediate and comprehensive action. We will continue to monitor and push for solutions.”

The State Comptroller’s report, published in March 2024, revealed that uncontrolled waste burning has persisted in Judea and Samaria for over two decades, releasing toxic pollutants into the air. Exposure to these pollutants can cause eye, nose, and throat irritation, headaches, respiratory difficulties, chronic illness, heart disease, neurological disorders, and, in extreme cases, immune system impairment, hormonal disruption, and cancer.

Yuval Hayo from the State Comptroller’s Office warned that the situation is worsening: “The system has yet to chart a course toward a solution. Professionals predict an even graver scenario in the coming years. While the government made a decision, its implementation has failed.”

A Ministry of Health representative emphasized the severe health consequences: “The release of organic compounds classified as carcinogenic is significantly harming public health, causing respiratory issues and increasing cancer risks.”

Yaniv Bleicher, director of Citizens for Clean Air, expressed frustration over government inaction: “For nine years, we have been fighting against waste burning in Israel, particularly in Judea and Samaria. Yet, we continue to face bureaucratic foot-dragging across all government ministries.”

Barak Werker, CEO of Green Now, presented alarming statistics: “Since 2015, over 45,000 people have died from air pollution. Fires often burn in places out of sight, consuming hazardous waste such as oils, scrap car parts used for metal extraction, household garbage, and animal waste.”

Gilad Ben Ari of the Shomron Cities Association for Environmental Protection called for Israeli accountability: “The state must take responsibility rather than wait for the Palestinian Authority to act. Transboundary pollution originates from both sides.”

Pollution expert Naama Avrahamov raised concerns about electronic waste: “Unlike household waste burned along the Seam Line, electronic waste from Israel reaches Judea and Samaria with little oversight. These dangerous substances pose a serious health risk to the entire population.”

Amihai Rahamim, deputy head of the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council, urged decisive action: “Israel has handed over responsibility to the Palestinian Authority, yet the Authority is not addressing the issue. Israel must take control and resolve these hazards itself.”

