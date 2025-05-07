Photo Credit: IDF

IDF troops, ISA, Israel Border Police, and the Judea and Samaria District of the Israel Police, have eliminated more than 100 terrorists and arrested 320 suspects thus far in Operation Iron Wall, aimed at dismantling the organizations within terror hubs in northern Samaria.

Approximately 450 various weapons have been confiscated, and hundreds of IEDs and pipe bombs have been dismantled, along with dozens of residences that were used as labs for explosives and weapons storage facilities.

Advertisement





Since the beginning of the war, Israeli security forces have eliminated more than 700 terrorists in northern Judea and Samaria, including 36 senior terrorists in various terrorist groups, the IDF said Wednesday.

To prevent terror organizations from re-establishing themselves in the region, the IDF is also implementing changes in the “camps” — dismantling a series of residences — and opening new routes and roads to allow for operational mobility for IDF troops in the area.

“The dismantling of the residences is being carried out following extensive discussions and careful consideration, while minimizing damage to the smallest possible amount that will ensure security,” the IDF said.

Share this article on WhatsApp: