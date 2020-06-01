Photo Credit: Courtesy Samaria Residents Council

The IDF’s military prosecution on Sunday filed an indictment against Salah Hamed, a Palestinian Authority (PA) policeman, charging him with intentionally causing the death of Ben Yosef Livnat at Joseph’s Tomb in Shechem (Nablus) in 2011, attempted murder, and the disrupting of court proceedings.

According to the indictment, in April 2011, the defendant, along with others, was at Joseph’s Tomb, was on patrol for the PA’s regional national security.

Advertisement



During the night, they spotted Israeli vehicles entering the Tomb and Israelis exiting the vehicles. They started shooting in the air to keep the Israelis out of the compound.

As the vehicles exited the complex, the patrol commander, the defendant and another patrolman, fired several bullets at the vehicles.

As a result, Ben Yosef Livnat was killed and three other Israelis were injured.

Livant was the father of four children, and the youngest was a year and a half old.

While Hamed is in Israeli custody, his accomplices have taken refuge in the PA.

Another PA policeman who took part in the shooting was convicted of shooting at a man and disrupting the investigative and legal proceedings but was acquitted of murder.

The military prosecution filed an appeal demanding that he be convicted of murder. A hearing on the appeal took place about two years ago, but the judges have not yet decided on the matter.