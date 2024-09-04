Photo Credit: IDF drone footage

Arab terrorists in Tulkarem hid an explosive device inside a baby stroller, the Israel Defense Forces revealed on Tuesday evening.

“Palestinian terrorists exploit the civilian population and exploit roads and infrastructure – but the ones who pay the price are the citizens,” tweeted Col. Avichay Adraee, the Israel Defense Force’s Arabic-language spokesman, along with a photo of the bomb inside the stroller.

“It’s time for the population to tell these terrorist thugs, enough, stay away from us,” Adraee added.

صورة من طولكرم: عبوة ناسفة وضعها الارهابيون الفلسطينيون داخل عربة أطفال! يستغل الإرهابيون الفلسطينيون السكان المدنيين والبيئة المدنية ويزرعون العبوات الناسفة تحت وعلى الطرقات بهدف استهداف قواتنا لكن من يدفع فاتورة هذا الإرهاب هم السكان المحليين. آن الأوان ليقول السكان لهؤلاء… pic.twitter.com/h1g7OKJxYD — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) September 3, 2024

Israel launched its biggest counterterror operation in months on Aug. 28 with raids focused on the Jenin refugee camp, the Nur al-Shams camp in Tulkarm, the El Fara camp in northwestern Samaria in the Jordan Valley, and the nearby village of Tubas. The raids — dubbed Operation Summer Camp — were prompted by intelligence indicating that terror groups were preparing further attacks on Israel.

Meanwhile, Israeli security officials assessed that a car bomb discovered at the entrance to the community of Ateret on Monday morning was targeting a school bus full of children later in the morning. The Binyamin Regional Council said the bomb was made up of two gas canisters connected to a detonation mechanism.

The vehicle was spotted during a routine army patrol. Sappers safely neutralized the explosive and security forces launched a manhunt for the terrorists.

Since October 7, Israeli security forces have arrested approximately 5,000 wanted Palestinian terror suspects, of whom 2,000 were members of Hamas.

