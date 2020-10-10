Photo Credit: Boris Lozhkin via Flickr

World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder met this weekend with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas, the official PA news agency, WAFA reported Saturday night. Lauder arrived at the Muqata headquarters in Ramallah in a Jordanian helicopter.

Israeli sources told the TPS News Agency the two were discussing “political matters.” Sources in Ramallah confirmed that Lauder met with Abu Mazen but refused to elaborate.

Sources in Ramallah confirmed that Lauder met with Abu Mazen but refused to elaborate. Lauder was formerly close to the Israeli prime minister and was involved in a number of political issues and recently met with the Egyptian president. Lauder had previously met Abu Mazen. — TPS – Israel's News Agency (@TPS_News_co_il) October 10, 2020

Advertisement



Lauder was formerly close to the Israeli prime minister and was involved in a number of political issues and recently met with the Egyptian president.

Lauder has met previously with Abbas in 2015 in the Jordanian capital, Amman, to discuss “peace efforts,” according to the WAFA news agency. The two men had also met previously in London, in January 2012.