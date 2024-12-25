Photo Credit: Johanna Geron/FLASH90

In response to a surge in antisemitic threats across Europe, Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, in partnership with the Yael Foundation, has unveiled a sweeping initiative designed to fortify Jewish communities through a multifaceted approach to security, education, and resilience.

96% of Jews in 13 EU countries say they experience antisemitism daily, an uptick since the Israel-Gaza war began. pic.twitter.com/jtTz2r52ws — Globe Eye News (@GlobeEyeNews) July 13, 2024

Advertisement





The project, set to roll out in early 2025, represents a collaborative effort to address the evolving risks faced by Jewish communities across the continent. Using intelligence analysis, research, and strategic planning tools, organizers have mapped communities based on their vulnerability and identified those best positioned to immediately implement the initiative. Schools, often highly visible targets of antisemitic aggression, will be central beneficiaries of this program.

“The alarming rise of antisemitism in Europe demands a determined response. This initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to safeguarding Jewish communities and ensuring they can continue to grow and thrive,” said Amichai Chikli, Israel’s Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism. “By combining security measures, education, and communal resilience, we are not only addressing immediate threats but also laying the groundwork for a stronger and more united Jewish future.”

Last night in Amsterdam, we witnessed an anti-Semitic pogrom unfold before our eyes. Hundreds stormed the streets, hunting down and brutally attacking innocent Jews after a football match. This is the appalling reality of being Jewish in Europe in 2024. Absolutely disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/P92FEVVkjC — Nicholas Lissack (@NicholasLissack) November 8, 2024

The initiative will begin its work in Italy, Romania, Georgia, and Belgium, where communities will receive support in areas ranging from communal resilience and operational security to education, training, and the establishment of voluntary security patrols.

To fund the initial phase, both the Ministry and the Yael Foundation have each committed over one million euros. A project manager will also be appointed in consultation with key stakeholders to oversee implementation and ensure coordinated efforts.

Why are so many of the grandchildren of Nazis and Nazi collaborators who brought us the Holocaust once again declaring war on the Jews? Why have we seen such an increase in anti-Semitism and irrationally virulent anti-Zionism in Western Europe? https://t.co/1QwYWRDSPT pic.twitter.com/HWJ2pEgKUE — Maarten Vasbinder (Parler @kakketoe Gab kakketoe) (@kakketoe) December 25, 2024

“We are witnessing distressing levels of antisemitism across Europe, and communities need assistance in creating and shaping a robust and enduring response to these threats,” said Uri Poliavich, co-founder of the Yael Foundation. “It is time for a centralized and holistic response to antisemitism, one that serves the unique needs of individual communities while relying on real-time intelligence, evolving best practices, and active intervention.”

Founded in 2020 by Uri and Yael Poliavich, the Yael Foundation has become a prominent philanthropic force, supporting educational initiatives across 35 countries and impacting approximately 13,000 Jewish students. The foundation’s mission is rooted in the belief that every Jewish child, regardless of their geographic or communal circumstances, deserves access to high-quality Jewish and general education.

As antisemitism continues to cast a shadow over Jewish life in Europe, the initiative stands as a significant step toward fostering safer, stronger, and more resilient communities equipped to navigate an increasingly uncertain landscape.

Share this article on WhatsApp: