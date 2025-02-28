Photo Credit: Thair ALhassny / Flash90

According to a Jewish People Policy Institute survey, a majority of respondents (59%) said they would likely oppose President Trump’s proposal for the US to take control of the Gaza Strip. Just 17% expressed likely support, while 24% stated they needed more information before forming an opinion. Support for the plan varied by ideology, with conservatives more inclined to favor it than liberals.

The Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI), formerly the Jewish People Policy Planning Institute (JPPPI), is an Israel-based think tank dedicated to strategic research and policy recommendations concerning the Jewish people and Israel. Its mission is to promote and safeguard the future of both. Established by the Jewish Agency in 2002, JPPI became fully independent by 2013.

The survey explored Jewish American perspectives on President Trump’s proposal to facilitate the relocation of Gaza residents to other countries, revealing a stark contrast between American and Israeli Jews. Israeli Jews expressed significantly greater support for Trump and his initiatives – a majority of Israelis would support a solution to the Gaza conflict that includes encouraging the voluntary relocation of Gaza residents.

Only 20% of American Jewish respondents viewed Trump’s plan as practical and worth pursuing, compared to nearly 50% of Israeli Jews, according to JPPI’s Israeli Society Index survey earlier this month.

Another 28% said they doubted the plan’s feasibility but would support it if it were viable.

29% deemed the proposal immoral and unworthy of consideration, whereas only 3% of Israeli Jews shared this stance.

MANY US JEWS DON’T TRUST PRESIDENT TRUMP

The survey assessed confidence in President Trump’s ability to “do the right thing” on four key issues: the Israelis vs. PA Arabs conflict, Iran, antisemitism, and US-Israel relations.

Respondents expressed the most confidence in Trump’s handling of US-Israel relations and combating antisemitism, with 32% indicating high confidence in both areas. However, skepticism remained significant, with 41% having no confidence in his approach to US-Israel relations and 42% expressing no confidence in his efforts to combat antisemitism.

Trump received the lowest confidence ratings for his handling of the “Israeli-Palestinian conflict:”

45% said they had no confidence at all in his approach, while only 23% expressed high confidence.

On Iran, 28% said they trust Trump to act appropriately, while 36% said they have no confidence in him at all.

SHIFT IN VIEWS ON US-ISRAEL RELATIONS

For the first time, a majority of respondents (57%) believe the US provides Israel with the right amount of support — a shift from last month when most felt U.S. backing was insufficient.

Key findings include:

57% say US support for Israel is at an appropriate level.

18% believe the US does not support Israel enough.

18% think the US supports Israel too much.

JEWISH AMERICAN VIEWS ON DEI INITIATIVES

As debates over Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies persist in the U.S., the survey explored American Jewish perspectives on these initiatives and their connection to Jewish tradition. The results highlight ideological divides similar to those seen on other issues.

41% believe Jewish tradition obligates Jews to support DEI initiatives.

21% say Jewish tradition requires Jews to oppose DEI initiatives.

24% think Jewish tradition has no bearing on DEI.

Attitudes varied by ideology:

82% of “strong liberals” and 53% of “leaning liberals” believe Jewish tradition supports DEI.

53% of “strong conservatives” and 43% of “leaning conservatives” believe Jewish tradition supports opposition to DEI.

The survey also examined Jewish perspectives on how tradition aligns with Trump administration policies in other areas:

Immigration Policy: 51% believe Jewish tradition teaches opposition to Trump’s immigration policies, while 16% say it supports them.

Tariff Policy: 59% say Jewish tradition has no relevance to Trump’s tariff policies, while 21% believe it supports opposition to them.

