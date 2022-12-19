Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Raysonho

The son of a Jewish couple who were murdered in their Toronto, Canada home five years ago has announced he is offering $35 million for information leading to the capture of his parents’ killer.

Barry Sherman, 75, and his wife Honey, 70, were found lifeless in their home five years ago, with belts around their necks, tied to the railing of the indoor swimming pool in the basement. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.

Advertisement







Sherman, a billionaire, was the founder and owner of Canadian generic drug giant Apotex. He and his wife were one of Canada’s wealthiest couples.

“This week marks the five-year anniversary since my parents were murdered in their home. Every day since then has been a nightmare. I have been overwhelmed with pain, loss, and sorrow and these feelings only continuously compound,” Jonathan Sherman told Canada’s CBC News Toronto in making the announcement.

“Closure will not be possible until those responsible for this heinous act are brought to justice . . . I am forever haunted by what happened to them.”