Photo Credit: Yoav Dudkevitch/TPS

The State of Israel hailed a decision Wednesday by the Canadian government to list Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist entity under Ottawa’s criminal code.

Canada Designates Iran’s IRGC as Terrorist Organization

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a statement posted to the X social media platform that he welcomed Canada’s listing of the IRGC as a terrorist organization.

“Iran, and its terror infrastructure, must be held accountable for the crimes and atrocities they have committed and the terrorism they are spreading across the Middle East and around the world,” Katz said.

“I will continue to lead the campaign to call out the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps for what it is: the largest terrorist organization in the world.

“Stop Iran now before it’s too late.”

Canada’s Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, Dominic LeBlanc, said in making the announcement, “The decision to list the IRGC through the Criminal Code listing regime sends a strong message that Canada will use all tools at its disposal to combat the terrorist activity of the IRGC, conducted both unilaterally and in knowing association with listed terrorist entities such as Hizballah and Hamas.”

Effective immediately, Canadian financial institutions such as banks and brokerages are required to immediately freeze the property of a listed entity, and it is a criminal offense for anyone in Canada and Canadians abroad to knowingly deal with property owned or controlled by a terrorist group.

Other terrorist groups linked to the IRGC which have already been listed by the Canadian government as terrorist entities, include Hezbollah, Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and the Taliban.

