Photo Credit: Courtesy B'nai Brith Canada

The Sepharade Kol Yehouda synagogue in Côte Saint-Luc, an island suburb of Montreal in Quebec, Canada, was vandalized last Thursday, Montreal police reported. Anti-Semitic slurs were graffitied on the walls and Torah scrolls and other religious items destroyed.

Advertisement



Torah scrolls, tefillin and talitot were torn up, smashed up, and dumped in the shul’s toilet.

B’nai Brith Canada called the incident “brazen and shameful,” and said the discovery was made by the Jewish family that turned part of its home into a synagogue. The husband and his son went into the sanctuary to take some items to another part of the house, as the synagogue itself had been shut down under the coronavirus regulations.

“This disgusting act of anti-Semitism comes on the eve of our holiday of Shavuot, a celebration of the Jews receiving the Torah, especially the Ten Commandments,” B’nai Brith Canada chief executive officer Michael Mostyn said in a statement.