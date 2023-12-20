Photo Credit: Courtesy

In a distinguished event held at the heart of Brussels last week, the European Commission played host to a concert of profound significance, aptly titled “Save a Life, You Save Humanity.” Renowned pianist and composer Omar Harfouch, serving as the honorary president of the Organization for Dialogue and Diversity, delivered a stirring performance dedicated to emphasizing the paramount importance of preserving human life in a region marred by the ravages of war.

Harfouch, aged 54 and born in Tripoli, Lebanon, is celebrated in France for his appearances in elite social gatherings. Beyond his musical pursuits, he holds the esteemed position of co-owner of the international TV channel HDFashion & LifeStyle and the Supernova media group in Ukraine. Notably, Harfouch spearheaded a comprehensive anti-corruption initiative in Lebanon four years ago, collaborating with members of the European Parliament to uncover and seize foreign accounts containing $150 million, funds illicitly siphoned from Lebanon’s budget.

Harfouch has been noted for his positive statements on Israel, advocating for a lasting economic peace and campaigning for peaceful relations between the two countries.

The inspiration behind “Save a Life, You Save Humanity” draws from both the Quran and the Talmud, echoing the shared proclamation that “he who saves one life, saves the entire world.”

During the concert, Harfouch implored political leaders in attendance to pledge a commitment: to save a life in response to the transformative power of his musical composition, specially crafted for the occasion. The composition, comprising two distinct parts symbolizing the dichotomies of today’s world, asked a pivotal question: Which world do we aspire to inhabit—the first, characterized by fulfillment, love, and tolerance, or the second, marked by sorrow, destruction, fear, loss of security, and hopelessness?

The event unfolded in the main hall of the European Commission, setting the stage for a musical evening on the eve of the European summit, a gathering of all European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron. This summit aimed to address critical decisions concerning the future of Ukraine and the tumultuous situation in the Middle East.

As the final notes reverberated through the hall, the audience, visibly moved, rose to their feet, some holding back tears. The resounding success prompted immediate requests from ambassadors present for Omar Harfouch and his orchestra to perform this composition in various European cities.

Harfouch, accompanied by Ukrainian violinist Anna Bondarenko and an orchestra featuring fifteen musicians from diverse backgrounds—French, Belgian, Syrian, Ukrainian, and Macedonian—achieved a historic milestone with the first-ever classical music concert held within the official confines of the European Commission building in Brussels.