Germany is planning to purchase Israel’s advanced Arrow 4 aerial defense system that is currently in development, according to ‘Hartpunkt.”

“The decision has been communicated to both Israel and the leadership of the Ministry of Defense,” the news outlet reported.

The Arrow Weapons System (ASW) is produced by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). Development of the Arrow 4, carried out together with Israel’s Defense Ministry and the US Missile Defense Agency, began in February 2021.

The Arrow 4 guided interceptor missile can be used with existing Arrow radar and launcher systems, making it a very cost-effective addition to a pre-existing Arrow aerial defense array.

Berlin purchased the Arrow 3 system about two years ago in a deal worth an estimated 4 billion euros – the largest arms deal in Israel’s history. The first Arrow 3 unit is expected to enter service in northeastern Germany at the end of this year, the news outlet reported.

US approval for the sale – required since American funding was involved in developing the Arrow 3 system – was given in late 2023.

The Arrow Weapons System series is one of the most advanced systems against advanced threats. The interceptor fired by the system is used to take out the threat above the atmosphere, thus minimizing the risk to civilians below.

But the Arrow 4 will not be available immediately in any case, and when it does enter service, it’s more likely to begin first in Israel, and then be sold to international clients.

