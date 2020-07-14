Photo Credit: Balk/MSC via Wikimedia Commons / Balk /MSC / CC BY 3.0 DE

German authorities apprehended a suspected spy for Iran’s terrorist Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to a review of the new Federal Intelligence Service report released by German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s interior minister.

“In February 2019, the Federal Criminal Police Office carried out an executive measure against a person in Hesse [Germany] who was suspected of deploying intelligence activities in the Federal Republic of Germany on behalf of the Quds Force. The investigation is ongoing,” the report said, according to a report in The Jerusalem Post on Monday.

Russia, China, Iran and Turkey are “key players in espionage and influence directed against Germany,” the report said.

The United States has designated the Quds Force a terrorist organization, although Germany has not done so.

This comes after a German intelligence service document released in June stated that Iran remains intent on obtaining nuclear weapons.

According to a section of the 181-page Baden-Württemberg state intelligence agency document titled “Proliferation,” Iran, Pakistan, North Korea and Syria are “still pursuing” nuclear-weapons technology, Fox News had reported.