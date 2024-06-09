Photo Credit: Israeli government; Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik’s Facebook

Ambassador Avi Nir-Feldklein, who was recalled to Israel after Norway recognized a so-called Palestinian state, on Saturday night criticized the Norwegian authorities for not having supported a demand for the release of hostages.

“Israel not only has the right to rescue its kidnapped citizens, but has an obligation to do so,” the ambassador tweeted Saturday night, adding, “Those who kidnapped civilians, and paid families to hold them hostage in their homes in the middle of a populated residential area, are responsible for every loss of life.”

Advertisement





Nir-Feldklein tagged Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik, State Secretary for Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Espen Barth Eide.

Reminder 1. @akravik79 , Norway didn’t support last week the WHA ammendment calling to release the Israeli hostages. Reminder 2.

Hostages shouldn’t be kept in dense populated areas. Families shouldn’t be locking up hostages in their homes on behalf of terror organizations.… https://t.co/rLhoDpPRRe pic.twitter.com/yP2RRo8sBo — Avi Nir-Feldklein (@avraham_nir) June 8, 2024

Kravik tweeted on Saturday, following news of the IDF operation that rescued four living Israeli hostages from Gaza: “Appalled by reports of another massacre of civilians in Gaza. Norway condemns attacks on civilians in the strongest terms. We call for the release of all remaining hostages – now. We call for a ceasefire – now. The suffering must end.”

Appalled by reports of another massacre of civilians in Gaza. Norway condemns attacks on civilians in the strongest terms. We call for the release of all remaining hostages – now. We call for a ceasefire – now. The suffering must end. — Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik (@akravik79) June 8, 2024

And you thought Gretta Thunberg was on the spectrum.

SOME NECESSARY BACKGROUND

On May 29, during the WHO’s annual meeting, a resolution was withdrawn after Israel managed to bring in an addendum on the release of hostages, according to UN Watch.

The first 4-page draft resolution was written by the “Palestinian” and Syrian delegations and sent to the 77th World Health Assembly by Iran, Syria, China, Russia, Cuba, Egypt, Pakistan, Qatar, and others. The resolution accused Israel of “using hunger as a weapon of war,” “desiring the destruction of the Palestinian health system,” and “displacing civilians.”

However, all this was retracted by the Arab states, after Israel was allowed to change the text to include a single sentence: “Calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held in Gaza, including children, women and the elderly, and condemns the use, of armed groups, of health facilities, including hospitals and ambulances, which put the civilian population at risk.”

Nevertheless, The Israeli-backed amendment passed by a vote of 50 to 44, with 31 abstentions. All Western democracies voted in favor – except for Belgium, Ireland, New Zealand, Norway, and Slovenia, which abstained.

IN THE END

Somebody must have made an urgent phone call over in Oslo because Kravik tweeted shortly after the ambassador’s onslaught:

“Four Israeli hostages are now free and safe, after 8 months in captivity. Norway shares the relief of their families and loved ones. We call for the immediate and unconditional release of all remaining hostages – now. We call for a ceasefire – now. The suffering must end.”

An emptier statement has not been made by a European official in at least a day.