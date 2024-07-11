Photo Credit: Israel Katz / X

Incoming Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp has pledged to support an effort by Israel to persuade the European Union to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

Speaking on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington DC, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said he and Veldkamp discussed “various issues.”

Their discussions included the war launched against Israel by Gaza’s Iranian proxy, Hamas, the importance of conditioning any ceasefire on the release of the hostages, and the need to promote severe sanctions against Iran, Katz said in a post on the X social media platform.

“Minister Veldkamp announced that the Netherlands will join the initiative to promote a decision in the EU to declare the IRGC a terrorist organization,” Katz wrote. “We will continue to join hands in our fight against terror.”

Thus far, four foreign ministers from European countries who attended the NATO summit have promised Katz their support for the designation of the IRGC as a terrorist organization.

The foreign ministers from the Netherlands, the foreign ministers of the Czech Republic, Germany, and Denmark all told Israel’s foreign minister their countries would vote in favor of the European Union designating the IRGC a terrorist organization.

