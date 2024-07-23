Photo Credit: pixabay

Nearly eight in 10 European Jewish leaders feel less safe than they did prior to Oct. 7 and named antisemitism as the top threat to Jewish life on the continent, according to a new survey from the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee.

The JDC’s Sixth Survey of European Jewish Community Leaders and Professionals drew on data from 879 people—including nonprofit executives and board members, rabbis, school administrators, donors, young activists and media company owners—who speak 10 languages across 32 countries. The survey was conducted in March and April.

Nearly the same number said that it felt less safe (78%) than prior to Oct. 7 and that Jew-hatred is the biggest threat to the community (79%).

Sizable minorities also expressed fears of appearing visibly Jewish, with 32% saying it was less likely to wear a Jewish necklace or t-shirt and 25% saying it was less likely to wear a kippah.

Respondents also reported growing distance (38%) in relationships with non-Jewish friends, including 46% of those under 40 reporting diminished relationships.

Many (54%) reported closer friendships with Jews and connecting more with the Jewish community, and 97% said, “It is very important to strengthen relationships between Jews living in different parts of Europe.” More than eight in 10 (82%) reported feeling more connected to the Jewish state after Oct. 7.

“The grim impact of Oct. 7 on Jewish communities in Europe is fully reflected in this study, but so is the commitment of local Jewish leaders to help their communities brave the storm,” Ariel Zwang, the CEO of JDC, stated.

“Since the attacks, we have worked hard to foster safe environments for thriving Jewish life, aid the most vulnerable and develop the next generation of Jewish leadership,” he said, calling the survey results “crucial data” for guiding efforts to strengthen European Jews.

