A Haredi Israeli in his 40s was killed overnight Thursday in a car crash on the Uman-Kiev highway. Rescuers who were called to the scene determined his death from a severe injury. According to eyewitness testimony, the shuttle vehicle collided with a bus traveling on the highway. As a result, the right side of the shuttle vehicle was damaged and the passengers sitting in it were injured. The reason for the collision has not yet been determined.

The wounded made their way to Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, in a rented car, and are planning to take off for Israel sometime during the day Thursday. ZAKA teams take care of the body and are flying it to Israel.

United Hatzalah paramedic Aharon Ben Harush who was on the scene reported: “This was an accident involving a shuttle vehicle and a bus that took place 70 kilometers from Uman. With the help of other paramedics and the Uman clinic staff, we performed CPR at the scene of the accident on one of the passengers, who was fatally injured, but unfortunately, after the resuscitation efforts, his death was determined at the scene. We also provided first aid to four minor casualties from the shuttle and then they were evacuated to hospitals in Kiev.”

A second United Hatzalah paramedic, Ben Zion Krahan, reported: “According to the passengers, they were on their way from Uman to the Kiev airport for a flight back to Israel. Unfortunately, one of the passengers in the vehicle was fatally injured due to the nature of the accident. His death was determined at the scene of the accident.”

Ten people altogether were injured in the accident with varying degrees of severity, at least four of whom were evacuated to medical care at a Kiev hospital.