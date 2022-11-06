Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot

After months of bold-faced denials, on Saturday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian finally admitted his country had delivered drones to Russia, but emphasized it took place before the start of the Ukraine war, IRNA reported.

Amirabdollahian still insisted that “the hue and cry created by certain Western states that claim Iran supplied Russia with drones and missiles to be used for the Ukraine war are completely false regarding missiles, and regarding drones, the delivery happened months before the conflict.”

Amirabdollahian also said that he had reached an agreement with his Ukrainian counterpart, and from now on, Kiev will provide Tehran with documentation of Russia’s usage of Iranian drones in the war. Except that “we had an appointment in a European country two weeks ago, but unfortunately the Ukrainian delegation decided at the last minute not to show up and provide the documents.”

We reported last Wednesday that the Swiss government announced its decision to adopt the EU sanctions concerning the delivery of Iranian drones to Russia.

The UK implemented new sanctions two weeks ago on three Iranian individuals and a business responsible for supplying Russia with drones used to bombard Ukraine, according to a statement from the foreign office.

Russia has launched dozens of “kamikaze” drones on Ukraine against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, killing five people in the capital of Kiev. Tehran then denied supplying the drones to Moscow, and the Kremlin denied using Iranian drones to attack Ukraine.

Now, one of them must be lying…

The British foreign office issued a statement saying Iran is “actively warmongering, profiting off Russia’s abhorrent attacks on Ukrainian citizens, and adding to the suffering of the people and the destruction of critical infrastructure.”