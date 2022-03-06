Photo Credit: courtesy, Rabbi Shlomo Vilhelm

A disturbing report published by the Hebrew-language 0404 news outlet is showing an entirely different side of Russia’s war on Ukraine: the latent antisemitism again raising its ugly claws against Jewish residents by gentile members of the local population.

WhatsApp Video 2022-03-02 at 16.32.43.mp4 from חרדים 10 on Vimeo.

The news comes in the wake of a rescue operation carried out by the Lev L’Yeled organization in cooperation with the authorities to evacuate some 500 Jews from the small Ukrainian town of Zhytomyr late last week.

Members of the organization told the news outlet that hundreds of Jews in the town were fleeing precisely because of locals who turned against them.

“In this town and its surroundings live a large [Jewish] community, and a home for children and orphans run by Chabad and Lev L’Yeled,” the organization explained. “The children have all left and are in Romanian in hotels, or in Israel.”

Ed. Note: The children, led by Chabad-Lubavitch emissary to Zhytomyr and western Ukraine, Rabbi Shlomo Vilhelm, arrived safely in Israel this weekend.

“On Thursday, the Ukrainians who worked at the orphanage began looting and beating the local Jews.

“The Ukrainian authorities called Chabad and told them they needed to leave urgently to save their lives,” the organization said.

Between Thursday and Friday, “the situation deteriorated even further, with hundreds of Jewish families who found themselves harassed and beaten by Ukrainians there.

“We managed to rent buses and cars to evacuate them urgently to Romania, where the Israelis were waiting for them,” the organization said.

“We got a call at 6 am this morning (Sunday), asking again for help as more and more families are coming forward to leave everything behind and save their lives — not only because of the bombing, but because of the locals turning against them.

“We think we will have more and more requests,” the organization said.

“It’s not a question of giving them comfort or food (many charities will do this later) but simply helping them save their lives by leaving everything behind.

“To understand the situation: when a bus leaves the country it cannot return. It is a race against time to cram [these people] into any means of transportation we can find.

“We are committed to helping them escape.”

This weekend, Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was on hand with other government ministers to greet the children from the orphanage in Zhytomyr, led by Chabad-Lubavitch emissary to Zhytomyr Rabbi Shlomo Wilhelm, at Ben Gurion International Airport.

The refugees traveled on Israel’s national carrier, ELAL Airlines, as part of a special operation to rescue some 300 Jews from the fighting. Ukrainian-speaking staff were aboard the aircraft to help; some of the children still have family members who remain in the combat zones, the airline said.

Rabbi Wilhelm led the children to safety through the war-torn countryside as the violence in Zhitomir escalated, with Russian missile attacks on the town killing at least one civilian and destroying several dozen homes, officials said.