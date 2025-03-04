Photo Credit: The White House

The Trump administration has halted all US military aid to Ukraine, a White House official confirmed on Monday. The suspension immediately impacted over $1 billion in arms and ammunition that were either in transit or on order. Trump reportedly ordered Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to execute the suspension.

According to Bloomberg, all US military equipment not yet in Ukraine will be held back, including weapons already in transit on aircraft and ships, as well as those awaiting transfer in staging areas in Poland.

The suspension places the United States at odds with its key NATO allies. Major European powers, including France, Britain, and Germany, have recently pledged to increase support for Ukraine, aligning with Zelenskyy in his standoff with the Trump administration. However, their stockpiles are insufficient to compensate for the shortfall in US military aid in the near term.

The decision came after a tense exchange at the White House last Friday, during which Donald Trump warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he was “gambling with” the prospect of a third world war. Zelenskyy was reportedly told to return “when he is ready for peace.”

Any interruption in the supply of US weapons to the front lines would quickly undermine Ukraine’s ability to repel the Russian invasion.

“The President has been clear that his priority is peace,” a White House official told AFP. “We need our partners to share that commitment. We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure it is contributing to a resolution.”

A senior administration official told Fox News: “This is not permanent termination of aid, it’s a pause.”

Speaking at the White House on Monday, Trump warned that Zelenskyy “won’t be around very long” without a ceasefire agreement with Moscow. He stated that he would “not put up” with Zelenskyy’s defiance for much longer and suggested the Ukrainian leader should be “more appreciative” of US support.

Trump’s decision significantly deepens the rift between Washington and Kiev at a pivotal moment in the war. The beneficiary is President Vladimir Putin, who could use the delay to push for further territorial gains. A prolonged suspension of US aid might also encourage Putin to avoid negotiations altogether, expecting the tensions between Trump and Zelenskyy to boost his position on the battlefield and in future ceasefire negotiations.

