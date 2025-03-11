Photo Credit: The President of Ukraine / Flickr

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced on Tuesday that Russian air defense units intercepted and destroyed at least 11 Ukrainian drones approaching the city. This followed a “massive” overnight attack in which Ukraine targeted Moscow with dozens of drones. Meanwhile, Russia’s defense ministry reported that a total of 337 UAVs were shot down across the country.

Kiev has frequently stated that its strikes inside Russia target infrastructure crucial to Moscow’s broader war efforts and are a response to Russia’s ongoing bombing of Ukraine since the war began three years ago.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are the fifth largest armed force in the world, with the world’s eighth-largest defense budget, and one of the largest and most diverse drone fleets on the planet.

“The Defense Ministry’s air defense continues to repel a massive attack by enemy drones on Moscow,” Mayor Sobyanin said on Telegram.

At least one person was killed and three others were wounded in Moscow’s southern suburbs, according to regional governor Andrei Vorobyov.

The attack comes just hours before a crucial meeting between representatives from the US and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia, aimed at discussing ways to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The Moscow Times, Russia’s leading, independent English-language media outlet, reported on Monday night that Ukrainian troops in Russia’s Kursk region may be forced to retreat as a renewed Russian counteroffensive advance toward the Kiev-held city of Sudzha, putting Ukrainian forces at risk of encirclement.

Over seven months after Kiev launched its offensive in the Kursk region, Russia is now aiming to sever the only supply route to Ukrainian troops, potentially forcing Kiev to abandon the occupied territories and weakening its position in peace negotiations to end the war, according to Moscow Times.

When Ukraine first entered the Kursk region in August 2024, it captured approximately 1,376 square kilometers of land. However, the Russian military gradually reclaimed most of this ground in the following months, resulting in heavy casualties on both sides. This month, Russian forces have made significant advances, taking advantage of President Donald Trump’s suspension of military aid and intelligence sharing to Ukraine.

By Sunday, the area under Ukrainian control in the Kursk region had shrunk to just 338 square kilometers.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, General Oleksandr Syrsky, claimed that the situation on the border of the Sumy region with the Kursk region of the Russian Federation is under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, Interfax reported on Monday.

“There is currently no threat of encirclement of our units in Kursk region. The units are taking timely measures to maneuver to advantageous defensive lines,” Syrsky wrote on Facebook on Monday.

