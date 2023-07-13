Photo Credit: Larry Ash via Wikimedia

Nearly 200 Israelis are still unaccounted for in India, in the wake of monsoon downpours in the northern states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

At least 41 people have died in the ensuing flash floods and mudslides and thousands more were evacuated. More than 16,000 people were evacuated from low-lying areas due to the massive floods and landslides.

The water level of Yamuna river crossed the 208.48-meter mark at 8 am on Thursday.

India is a favored spot for young Israeli tourists and hikers, particularly following their mandatory military service.

As of 10 am Thursday, the situation center at the Israeli Foreign Ministry reported that 185 people known to the ministry are still “out of touch.”

Foreign Ministry director general, Ronan Levy (Maoz), is conducting ongoing situation assessments.

Representatives from the embassy in New Delhi, the Department for Israelis Abroad, the Situation Center and the Asia and Pacific Division of the Trust for India are involved in the assessment sessions, evaluating actions taken so far and “working to contact the rest of the disconnected people who are still in the area affected by the severe weather in the last few days,” the ministry said in a statement.

Israel’s deputy ambassador to India, Ohad Naksh Kiner, is touring the disaster areas using a special helicopter rented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“With the help of the local authorities and all the representatives of the Israeli insurance companies in the region, Naksh Kiner is providing a complete picture of what is happening in order to establish contact with all the disconnected Israelis,” the statement said.

Indian officials said Sunday that Delhi marked its wettest July day in more than 40 years. According to the Central Water Commission, water levels in Delhi’s Yamuna River topped the Highest Flood Level (HFL) mark of 207.49 meters on Wednesday for the first time since 1978, with levels reaching 207.55 meters.

Non-essential government offices, schools and colleges in Delhi have been shut down until Sunday.