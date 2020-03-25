Photo Credit: Ian Livesey via Flickr

Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus, according to an official announcement on Wednesday from Clarence House (the residence of the Prince of Wales), which stated that Charles “has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.” His wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has also been tested but does not carry the Covid-19.

Teenage climate change angry rebel Greta Thunberg announced on Tuesday that she has self-isolated after showing coronavirus symptoms. Greta, who is 17, revealed that she was having the shivers, a sore throat and coughing bouts, but otherwise was fine.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, became sick after returning home from a visit to the UK last week, and has tested positive for coronavirus.

Convicted sex offender and former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for the coronavirus. Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, said in a statement that Weinstein, 68, is in isolation at Wende Correctional Facility, a maximum security prison east of Buffalo, NY.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jackson Browne, 71, told Rolling Stone magazine that he got tested after experiencing a “small cough and a temperature.”

One of the Three Tenors, Plácido Domingo, 79, posted on his Facebook page on Sunday that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He and his family are in self-isolation “for as long as it is deemed medically necessary.” In 1962, Domingo signed with the Israel National Opera in Tel Aviv, and played there for two and a half years.

Actor Idris Elba on Monday announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He posted a video saying had no symptoms and only decided to quarantine himself after being in contact with an infected individual.

Kristofer Hivju, 41, who played Tormund in “Game of Thrones,” has tested positive for the coronavirus. He and his family are in self-isolation at home.

Finally, Rabbi Shlomo Zalman (Sam) Bregman, an ordained Orthodox rabbi and practicing lawyer, told Fox News on Tuesday: “If you’d ask me to pinpoint one area that the religious Jewish communities are trying to strengthen themselves in, as a response to coronavirus, I would say it’s the mitzvah, or commandment, to refrain from gossip and slander.”

“Nobody in the Jewish religious community is saying God is causing coronavirus in the world so people will go into their homes and learn to quit gossiping,” rabbi Bregman stressed, “However, the traditional Torah scholars have been reminding their congregations, ‘Hey, at a time like this it would be a good idea for all of us to redouble our efforts to take care with our power of speech. We need to be as careful with what comes out of our mouths, as we are with what goes in our mouths.'”

Not to be a stickler for things unholy, but the good rabbi took some liberties with a specific disease which Jewish tradition associates with slander, namely tzara’at – leprosy, which he expanded to mean any epidemic. Nevertheless, let’s conclude the above gossipy list of celebs hit by the coronavirus with a resolution to stay away from gossip and slander. It couldn’t hurt.