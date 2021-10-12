Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the seaside Russian town of Sochi next week for the first time since taking office.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the two men will discuss “a series of diplomatic, security and economic issues involving both countries, as well as important regional matters, primarily Iran’s nuclear program.”

Bennett warned Tuesday in an address to The Jerusalem Post 10th Annual Conference, that Israel is “not going to wait” for world powers to find a way to restrain Iran from achieving a nuclear weapon.

“Iran is blatantly violating the IAEA commitments. I’m not even talking about the JCPOA. I’m just talking about the very fundamental commitments,” Bennett said. “And we’re not going to wait.

“I expect the global powers to hold them accountable, bring them to the UN Security Council, hold Iran accountable for it,” he added.

“That would be the peaceful route. There are other routes. That’s the right thing to do. And I’m going to continue pursuing that over the next few weeks and months.”