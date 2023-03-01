Photo Credit: Pixabay

Russia is paying “Palestinians” from Lebanon $350 a month to fight the Ukrainians, according to a report in The Media Line.

Despite being the third or fourth generation born in Lebanon, Lebanon refuses to provide “Palestinians” born after 1969 with official registration documents, instead keeping them under permanent refugee status. Lebanese “Palestinian” are restricted from many employment opportunities as a result, so between the failed Lebanese economy and limited work opportunities, for hundreds of “Palestinians” this is a good deal.

Recruitment is being carried out by the Palestinian Authority’s embassy in Beirut in coordination with the Lebanese-based, Iranian-proxy Hezbollah terrorist organization. They are looking for mercenaries with experience operating drones and guerrilla warfare in urban areas. Recruits are known to be associated with Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah group as well as PFLP terrorists.

Most of the recruits are from Ain al-Hilweh, located just south of the port city of Sidon.

The recruits are sent to Russia for quick training and then sent to the front lines in Ukraine.

In March of last year, JewishPress.com reported on Russia recruiting Syrians to fight against Ukraine paying them $300 per month, with experienced fighters getting up to $600 per month.