Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Afghanistan.mid.ru
Russia's Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan

At least two embassy staff members and one civilian were killed Monday in a suicide bombing outside the Russian Embassy in the Afghanistan capital of Kabul, according to the Russian RIA Novosti news agency.

The explosion took place when a Russian diplomat emerged from the building to call for those hoping to get a visa, the Russian news outlet reported. At least 11 others were wounded, according to Reuters.

Advertisement

The explosion occurred “in the immediate vicinity of the entrance to the consular section of the Russian Embassy,” said the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“An unknown militant set off an explosive device. As a result of the attack, two members of the diplomatic mission were killed, and there are also victims among Afghan citizens,” the statement said.

Police spokesperson Mawlawi Sabir told Voice of America the attacker attempted to detonate his bomb in the crowd — but was shot and killed by security forces who spotted him among waiting visa candidates.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleNetzach Launches New Hasidic Heder in Beit Shemesh Despite Political Resistance
Next articleThe Anti-Israel Industry’s Obsession with South Africa
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...