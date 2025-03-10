Photo Credit: Khalil Kahlout / Flash 90

Britain’s Daily Mail revealed on Sunday the ease with which Hamas terrorists from Gaza are able to reach the United Kingdom as “asylum seekers.”

“Abu Wadei” became a social media sensation after documenting his migration journey from the war-torn Gaza Strip to Britain, posting videos from various points along his route. He was filmed smoking hookah in Brussels, wandering through a French train station and meeting with associates at other unidentified European locations.

Advertisement





Abu Wadei’s social media peaked last week when he recorded British Coast Guard personnel intercepting the small boat in which he was attempting to illegally enter British territory to claim asylum seeker and refugee status.

Yet his social media accounts revealed a disturbing reality. Dozens of photos and videos show him participating in activities linked to the Hamas terrorist organization. One image captures him aiming a Kalashnikov rifle, while another shows him carrying a mortar shell alongside a Hamas sign.

Abu Wadei posted a video on TikTok Monday morning showing the final steps of his journey from Gaza to Britain, in a dinghy. “We have been urgently looking into who he is,” the Campaign Against Antisemitism watchdog organization said.

The British newspaper assessed that the man is a Khan Younis resident in his 30s. Though he escaped from Gaza before Oct. 7, 2023, he was an active member of the terrorist organization’s “Arson Unit” and regularly confronted Israeli forces near the Gaza fence, according to the report.

The terrorist’s own statements remove any ambiguity about his ideology. “Allah, it is upon you to kill all the Jews, punish them. Kill them one by one and destroy them completely,” he declares in a video uploaded to Facebook.

The discovery triggered significant backlash within the British political establishment.

Conservative Member of Parliament Robert Jenrick, who formerly served as immigration minister, wrote, “Abu Wadee is clearly a threat to the British people. The police and security services are stretched as it is without dangerous men like this who appear to hold extremist sympathies to deal with. He needs to be deported immediately.”

British Immigration Police declined to comment on the case, but videos uploaded by the man suggest he has not been detained and was essentially released after being apprehended by Coast Guard personnel.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Share this article on WhatsApp: