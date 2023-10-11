Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

President Isaac Herzog spoke today (Wednesday), with the King of the United Kingdom, King Charles III, who called to express his condolences and deep shock at the criminal and barbaric actions of the terrorist organization Hamas in its attack on the citizens of Israel.

The President thanked the King for his support for the people of Israel at this difficult time and said that his words were an important statement and of great comfort to the people of Israel and the entire Jewish people. The two talked at length about the terrible massacre and how it was carried out.

Advertisement





The conversation between the two took place as part of a series of conversations the President has been holding daily with leaders from all over the world, including leaders of international organizations, and Jewish community leaders.