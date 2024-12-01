Photo Credit: CCTV / London Shomrim

A gang of ten antisemitic teenage thugs attacked two Jewish school buses this weekend in London, according to a report by The Jewish Chronicle.

The attackers hurled rocks and garbage at the buses on Thursday during a stop at the northern London neighborhood of Edgware.

Advertisement





Four of the young thugs climbed onto one of the buses, cursing the Jewish students and filming them before exiting the bus, hurling rocks and garbage at the vehicle.

“Everyone was completely terrified and hiding under our seats,” a 12-year-old boy told the news outlet. “It was really scary. They had big heavy rocks.

“They were also swearing at us, saying, ‘F*ck Israel, nobody likes you. F*ck off you b*tches.”

Equally disturbing, although there were “lots of people” in the street, “no one tried to stop them,” the Jewish students said.

One of the parents called the police following the attack.

“This stop is near another school and there has been trouble before from children from this other school,” Community Security Trust (CST) spokesperson Dave Rich told the JC.

“We are supporting JFS and speaking to the other school to see if they can deal with it. All schools have a police officer attached and we are also speaking to them and have suggested they enhance police presence at the bus stop to ensure there is no more trouble.”

JFS wrote in an email to parents that the incident involved “four youths from a local secondary school boarding the bus and shouting antisemitic remarks. The local schools have been extremely cooperative where previous incidents have been concerned and this should be no different.”

Antisemitism in Britain has skyrocketed over the past year. Between January and June 2024, the Community Security Trust recorded 1,978 reports of antisemitic hate incidents, more than double the number of such incidents during the same period in 2023.

Some 1,037 antisemitic incidents were reported in Greater London. There were 268 antisemitic incidents in Greater Manchester, and 115 in West Yorkshire.

In the first half of this year there were 96 antisemitic incidents reported involving students, academics, student unions or societies, compared to 17 university-related incidents in the same period one year earlier.

Share this article on WhatsApp: