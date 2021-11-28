Photo Credit: Pixabay

The American School in London (ASL) in St John’s Wood, London, has just sacked its head of school since 2017, Robin Appleby, will be leaving her post following an outright revolt by parents who say she imposed on their children an ultra-woke curriculum which eventually led to anti-Semitic incidents in the school.

ASL, which has many Jewish students, is one of the most expensive day schools in the UK. Appleby, 56, who will end her tenure in January 2022, earned close to £400,000 ($533,700) a year, including bonuses. Her career now comes to an end after parents with students in the school have complained that she accused their children of “white fragility” and declared that only white people can be racist. The same parents also claim that Appleby organized the non-white students in “people of color” solidarity groups.

Robin Appleby, the American head teacher at the exclusive American School in London, has been forced out by trustees after parents complained that the school is indoctrinating pupils in race and gender ideologies. https://t.co/4uIwL0sBcb — Dr Matthew Fraser (@frasermatthew) November 25, 2021

The group Campaign Against Anti-Semitism issued a statement saying: “We have been receiving disturbing reports about the American School in London. There are claims that terms like ‘Nazis’ were used at a staff meeting. Although the school denies this extreme language referred to Jewish parents, it apparently does not dispute that these terms did appear in their discussion, which allegedly also featured language suggesting that anti-Semitism and racism are different.”

According to the Mail (Downfall of Britain’s WOKEST head), Appleby announced last year sweeping changes in the school’s “diversity, equality and inclusivity” curriculum. Parents were sent emails instructing them on how to raise anti-racist children and how to recognize their own “implicit biases,” as the new head of school Appleby was adopting a Critical Race Theory curriculum.

And so, the Mail reported, instead of gym classes, students were engaged in debates on politics in sport. Indeed, and Critical Race Theory invaded all the subjects being taught at the school. That’s when teachers started to inform their students that they shared “white fragility” and “white guilt.”

In keeping with Critical Race Theory, students were told they were “either oppressors or oppressed,” depending on their ethnicity – as parents’ groups were sharing on WhatsApp. This was followed by “racially segregated after-school clubs,” which one parent suggested was so “offensive and immoral,” it was probably against the law.

Finally, according to the Mail, the school’s board of trustees decided to investigate parents’ complaints that offensive, anti-Semitic remarks had been made at a Nov. 3 meeting of ASL’s faculty that was chaired by Appleby. The school denies the accusation, but the Mail cites two written accounts of the meeting, suggesting Appleby’s staff referred to parents complaining about the teaching of Critical Race Theory at the school using the words Nazi, Swastika, and Hitler.

Some Jewish parents complained of a “culture of fear” at the school, which ostracized their children over the issue of Israel. This became so outrageous that, according to the Mail, the head of ASL’s middle school was forced to issue a formal apology to the Jewish parents for showing students openly anti-Israeli propaganda when covering the Middle East.

Eventually, the complaints from school parents convinced the trustees to listen to a recording of the notorious staff meeting, and about ten days later, Appleby announced her decision to resign.