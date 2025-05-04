Photo Credit: Lin Mei

UK police arrested five men in northern England last Tuesday in two separate operations. The arrests took place in London, Swindon, and the Greater Manchester area in connection with “a suspected plot to target a specific location,” according to a statement from London’s Metropolitan Police on Saturday night.

The men, aged between 29 and 46, were arrested on suspicion of “preparing a terrorist act” and remain in police custody, authorities said.

According to the police statement, four of the men are Iranian nationals and were detained under the UK’s Terrorism Act. The fifth man, whose age has not been disclosed, was arrested under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act, and his nationality is still being determined.

“This isn’t related to bomb-making or planting explosives,” a police source clarified, noting that the suspects are believed to have been involved in logistical support activities.

According to a police statement, two of the men—one 25, the other 29—were detained at different locations in Halifax by officers from London’s Counter-Terrorism Command in collaboration with local police.

Officers are conducting searches at multiple addresses in Greater Manchester, London, and Swindon as part of the ongoing investigation.

The arrests and searches are being supported by Greater Manchester Police, Wiltshire Police, and counter-terrorism units from across the country.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Metro Police counter-terrorism command, said, “This is a fast-moving investigation and we are working closely with those at the affected site to keep them updated. The investigation is still in its early stages, and we are exploring various lines of inquiry to establish any potential motivation as well as to identify whether there may be any further risk to the public linked to this matter.

“We understand the public may be concerned and, as always, I would ask them to remain vigilant and if they see or hear anything that concerns them, then to contact us. We are working closely with local officers in the areas where we have made arrests today and I’d like to thank police colleagues around the country for their ongoing support,” Murphy added.

